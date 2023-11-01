Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Raised by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.4% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $183.08 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.63.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.77.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

