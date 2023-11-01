Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 174.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.41. The company had a trading volume of 111,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.