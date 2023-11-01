Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Lessened by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock opened at $183.26 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.77.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

