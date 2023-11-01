Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.77.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.0 %

HON stock opened at $183.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.