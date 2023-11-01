HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

HSBC has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. HSBC has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HSBC to earn $7.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HSBC will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSBC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.21) to GBX 722 ($8.79) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.49) to GBX 820 ($9.98) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 800 ($9.73) to GBX 825 ($10.04) in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 3.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in HSBC by 71.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HSBC by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

