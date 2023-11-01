Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Huntsman Stock Down 3.3 %

HUN stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Huntsman by 69.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $47,780,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 6,167.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after acquiring an additional 772,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Huntsman by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,522,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,795,000 after acquiring an additional 486,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $11,043,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.