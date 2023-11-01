Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Huntsman Stock Down 3.3 %
HUN stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $33.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Huntsman by 69.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $47,780,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 6,167.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after acquiring an additional 772,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Huntsman by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,522,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,795,000 after acquiring an additional 486,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $11,043,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.
