HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Sets New 12-Month High at $338.00

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 338 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 326 ($3.97), with a volume of 384819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 303 ($3.69).

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 262.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 233.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of £2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,975.00 and a beta of 0.87.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

