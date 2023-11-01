Hyliion (HYLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Hyliion had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 7,227.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. On average, analysts expect Hyliion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hyliion Stock Performance

NYSE HYLN opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Hyliion has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $106.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HYLN. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hyliion from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Hyliion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.80 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Institutional Trading of Hyliion

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 1,107.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion

(Get Free Report)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Featured Articles

