Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.97). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. On average, analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IEP stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,417,000 after buying an additional 290,199 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 326,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 158,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 102,911 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 132,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 64,702 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Featured Stories

