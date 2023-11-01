IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 8,914 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 88,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 21,321 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $774,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,307,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH opened at $94.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average of $106.11. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.