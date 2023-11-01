IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $146,369,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 643,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 333.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,816,000 after purchasing an additional 404,517 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of SPLV opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $66.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.54.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.