IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,611 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 71,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

