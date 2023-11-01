IFP Advisors Inc Buys 3,087 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $566,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 137,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

DGRO stock opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $53.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.