IFP Advisors Inc Buys 36,773 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 2,655.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,773 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Coupang by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,182,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587,207 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Coupang by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,357,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,962 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 20,283,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,374,000 after acquiring an additional 849,458 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,526,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,367,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at $194,784,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $20.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $79,207.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPNG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

