IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 124.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 120.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Kellanova by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 402.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter worth about $498,486,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,176,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,154,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 822,400 shares of company stock valued at $46,601,744. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average of $63.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on K. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kellanova from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.