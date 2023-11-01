IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 124.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,369 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,387.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 272,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 254,225 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,195,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,317,000 after buying an additional 98,387 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $28.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

