IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,591 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,721 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,127,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $75.02.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

