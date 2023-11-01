IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 4.67% of Matthews China Active ETF worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCH. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Matthews China Active ETF by 2,953.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Matthews China Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Matthews China Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matthews China Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Matthews China Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000.

Get Matthews China Active ETF alerts:

Matthews China Active ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Matthews China Active ETF stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35. Matthews China Active ETF has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $28.88.

Matthews China Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews China Active ETF (MCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of Chinese companies that are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. The fund also considers ESG factors in the investment process. MCH was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews China Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews China Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.