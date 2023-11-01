IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 995.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,263 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.50% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAY. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 637,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,836,000 after purchasing an additional 94,847 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 476,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,342 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 2nd quarter worth $15,926,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 1,554.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 164,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 154,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 2nd quarter worth $5,154,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Trading Up 0.4 %

FMAY opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $451.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.35.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

