IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 37,762 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $448,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJP stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $22.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.1414 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

