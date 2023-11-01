IFP Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.93% of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $83,361,000. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,952,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,341,000.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HCMT opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

About Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

