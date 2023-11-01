IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 3,569 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 50.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 131.5% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 87.4% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.0% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.4% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 48.3% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 22,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

3M Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MMM opened at $90.93 on Wednesday. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.94%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.