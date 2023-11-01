IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAE. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $24.85.

