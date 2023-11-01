IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,066 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,460 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Vestcor Inc increased its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

NIKE stock opened at $102.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.43. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,342 shares of company stock worth $10,905,321. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

