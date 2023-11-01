IFP Advisors Inc Sells 125,174 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,174 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 39.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Infosys by 108.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 528,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Infosys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFY. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

NYSE:INFY opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

