IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,574 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 70,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 27.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 670.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,508,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $94.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.32.

Read Our Latest Report on Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.