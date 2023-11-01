IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,989 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of FLJP stock opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

