IFP Advisors Inc Sells 779 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

IVE opened at $151.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.08 and a 12-month high of $167.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

