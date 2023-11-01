IFP Advisors Inc Sells 880 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of Commercial Metals worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 427.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at $3,172,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 71.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,063 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 11.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 62,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.34. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.