IFP Advisors Inc Sells 941 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $284.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $284.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.