IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,770,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,225,181,000 after buying an additional 253,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,946,000 after buying an additional 2,308,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $891,455,000 after buying an additional 117,302 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,988,823.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,539.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,539.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,057 shares of company stock worth $13,848,307 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

