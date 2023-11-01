IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.82. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $52.37. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

