iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Stock Holdings Decreased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.25% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,225,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,496,000 after buying an additional 2,127,972 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 942,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after buying an additional 592,629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,476,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,648,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 477,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 158,086 shares during the last quarter.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a market cap of $734.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.