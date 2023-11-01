ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,698 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 251,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 387.0% in the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $7.10.

ImmunityBio Profile

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

