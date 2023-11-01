Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.41.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.94. Incyte has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.18 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 1,120.7% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Incyte by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

