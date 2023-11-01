Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,234 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,141,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,036,570. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

