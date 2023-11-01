Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Intellicheck from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intellicheck

Intellicheck Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE IDN opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.