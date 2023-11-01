International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,297 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $144.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $131.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.61 and a 200-day moving average of $136.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

