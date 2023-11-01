International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.
International Game Technology Trading Up 1.7 %
IGT stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.00. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $33.99.
International Game Technology Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 60.61%.
Institutional Trading of International Game Technology
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on IGT. StockNews.com began coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on International Game Technology from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.
About International Game Technology
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.
