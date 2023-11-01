Intrepid Potash (IPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 million. On average, analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash Trading Down 0.7 %

IPI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. 28,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,448. Intrepid Potash has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $259.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 480.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. 49.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

