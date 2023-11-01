Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.