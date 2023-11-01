Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,300 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

