Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,181 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,605,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 58,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 13,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCQ opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0576 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

