Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCS opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $20.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.