Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
RSP stock opened at $135.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
