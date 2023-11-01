Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Riverview Capital Advisers LLC

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 6.7% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685,733 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $135.59. 986,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,479,913. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.16 and a 200 day moving average of $145.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $155.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

