Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Makes New $14.61 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $14,605,000. Visa makes up approximately 6.2% of Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Visa by 666.7% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Visa Stock Down 0.7 %

V stock opened at $233.53 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.32 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The stock has a market cap of $434.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

