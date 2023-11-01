IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,674 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of IonQ worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new position in IonQ in the first quarter worth approximately $37,753,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 485.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 8,179.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,402 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of IonQ by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,038,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 839,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Get IonQ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on IONQ shares. Westpark Capital cut shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of IONQ opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 2.13.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 694.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

IonQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.