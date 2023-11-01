Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.84. 687,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,213,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,399.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,399.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

