iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $47.23

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.23 and last traded at $47.88, with a volume of 157129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average is $53.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICF. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 142,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $268,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

